Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and the opposition UDF led by it Thursday termed as a ‘mockery of democracy’ and an ‘insult to the Assembly’ the unprecedented manner in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan very briefly read out the government’s customary policy address in the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan said that reading out only the last paragraph of the policy address amounted to ‘contempt’ towards the Assembly.

“It was also a contempt and neglect towards the Constitutional directives and rules of the Assembly. We are indicating our strong protest against the same. It was a pitiful ending to the political drama of the state government and the Governor,” Satheesan told the media after the conclusion of the policy address.

Deputy LoP P K Kunhalikutty and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan too spoke to the media along similar lines.

They both said that what transpired in the House was a mockery of the Assembly and democracy.

In an unprecedented move which also indicated his displeasure with the ruling Left front in the state, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Thursday quickly concluded the government’s customary policy address in the Assembly by only reading out its last paragraph.

Khan, who reached the Assembly at around 9am, concluded the policy address before 9.02 am and left the House by 9.04 am.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted outside the House by Speaker AN Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan with bouquets.

Khan began the customary policy address by greeting everyone in the House and then said, “I will now read the last para.”

Reading out the last of the 136 paragraphs of the 62-page policy address, the Governor said, “Let us remember that our greatest legacy lies not in buildings or monuments, but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the Constitution of India and the timeless values of democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice.”

He further said that the essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept India united and strong all these years and it was everyone’s bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted.

“The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept our country united and strong all these years. It is our bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted.

“Together as part of this varied and beautiful nation we will weave the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience, overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way,” he said, concluding his address, and sat down in the seat marked for him on the dais.

Thereafter, the national anthem was played and after it ended, Khan walked out of the Assembly, the entire exercise taking just under 5 minutes.

Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly.

It also resulted in his facing widespread protests across the state from the CPI(M), its youth wing — Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) — and its student outfit — Students Federation of India (SFI).

