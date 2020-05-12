Jagat Prakash Nadda

Rarely is a statesman born who leads his country and society out of a grave crisis and by enunciating new ideals establishes the nation as a global leader. When one rises to become Prime Minister despite being born in a poor family, protects the country as a warrior would against a calamity and leads the nation to the global frontline, as Narendra Modi did, he deserves praise.

Today, if India is able to show the world how to successfully steer the course during the Covid-19 pandemic, credit goes to the leadership of Narendra Modi who imposed a timely nationwide lockdown. The PM’s foresight and his holistic approach towards relief measures are the reasons why 1.3 billion Indians have not been severely afflicted by the coronavirus. The global community has applauded India for its leadership and strategy.

The swift decisions taken by the PM confirm that India’s approach to such situations is not one of postponement or delay, but of taking challenges head-on. In early April, India was dependent on import of PPE kits and N-95 masks from other countries. Today, a few weeks hence, we are producing more than 2.5 lakh PPE kits and more than 2 lakh N-95 masks a day; we are no longer short of ventilators; and over 5 lakh isolation beds and adequate ICU beds are in place. The Indian Railways has kept 5,231 coaches ready for use as Covid care centres. These preparations and arrangements in a short span of time are testimony to the nation’s commitment in ensuring an upgradation of India’s health infrastructure to meet the crisis.

India is a developing country with immense diversity. The difficulties are enormous for putting in place mechanisms for tracking, testing and relief measures. But the PM has shown the way to tackle such situations. The result is that while in end March there were concerns about inadequate testing, 1.60 lakh+ tests have been conducted in the past couple of days, taking the total to over 15 lakh tests. Simultaneously, India has been able to effectively control the death rate from corona. India has been more successful than South Korea, China, Russia and the US, a fact confirmed by the data released by John Hopkins University. Six out of the eight states in north-east India are free of the virus.

Several states have zero positive cases. Only 130 districts are corona afflicted. The recovery rate is showing improvement. Currently it crossed 31 per cent which confirms that we are moving in the right direction. Several studies have shown that had we not imposed an immediate lockdown, the numbers for corona-hit would have soared to frightening proportions.

The Indian public has responded wholeheartedly to the PM’s call for a lockdown. Google’s data analysis testifies that the majority of Indians have followed the restrictions, more than what the populace of other countries have done. The situation here is far better than in the US, Spain or Italy. The strict adherence to the lockdown has resulted in controlling the numbers. In a large country of such diversity of opinion and community, I must say that this has been possible only because citizens trust the PM and his leadership.

To deal with this dangerous virus, PM Modi is continuously working, interacting via video conferencing with cabinet ministers and 11 core teams of experts. These teams are working round-the-clock in a mission mode. The manner in which the PM has brought together private and non-government organisations, international and social organisations, unified and spread awareness in every segment of the society to fight this global pandemic, is praiseworthy. The PM-CARES Fund has emerged as an important tool in this fight against corona.

Under the PM’s directions, the government has announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor to help them fight the battle against coronavirus. Till now, the government has provided a Rs34,800 crore financial assistance using digital payment infrastructure to about 39 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to protect them from the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. The Union gvernment has directly transferred money to the accounts of farmers and women beneficiaries, provided free ration and cooking gas to the poor, and made urgent arrangements to enable migrant labour as well as Indians stranded abroad return to their homes. These actions validate that PM Modi is sensitive to the needs and welfare of the poor, farmers, labourers and villages.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, has in a mission mode embarked on a campaign of serving the people. The party dedicated its 40th Foundation Day on April 6 towards the cause of fighting the corona pandemic and appealed to its karyakartas to adhere to the 5- Point Programme announced by the PM. It launched #FeedTheNeedy to ensure food and ration reaches every needy person. Till date, party karyakartas have delivered food and ration to 80 million people in need and also distributed several million masks as part of the #WearFaceCoverStaySafeCampaign. In addition to this, the party has undertaken awareness programmes in jhuggis and inspired people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. The party cadre has also generously contributed to the PM-CARES Fund. We have motivated people to download the Arogya Setu App. The party has also launched a portal https://thankyouIBJPIorg/ whereby people from all over the country can extend their gratitude and honour the corona warriors.

Narendra Modi is not only the Prime Minister of India but has also arisen as the champion of “New India” and the harbinger of social consciousness. On his appeal Swachh Bharat becomes a national mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao becomes a national cause. Similarly, Modi has exhibited an innovative approach in fighting corona, whether through the Janata Curfew, honouring health workers or by lighting lamps to send out a message of unity. Even in this hour of crisis, India has offered medicines to various countries or dispatched doctors and health workers to friendly nations.

India has emerged as a leader in the global fight against corona. In this hour of crisis, one who has shown how a spirited fight can be launched to save humanity, he is unquestionably a statesman.

The writer is president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).