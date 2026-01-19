New Delhi: On the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extended his deepest appreciation to the men and women whose professionalism and resolve stand tall in moments of crisis. He said that the NDRF works tirelessly to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope during disasters.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “On the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we extend our deepest appreciation to the men and women whose professionalism and resolve stand tall in moments of crisis. Always at the forefront when a calamity strikes, NDRF personnel work tirelessly to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope under the most challenging circumstances.”

He further said that the skills, discipline and sense of duty displayed by NDRF personnel exemplify the highest standards of public service.

“Their skills and sense of duty exemplify the highest standards of service. Over the years, the NDRF has emerged as a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response, earning much respect internationally,” the Prime Minister added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended greetings on the occasion.

Taking to social media X, he said, “On NDRF Raising Day, we salute the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the National Disaster Response Force. Ever ready in times of crisis, NDRF’s swift response and selfless service have saved countless lives across the nation.”

The NDRF continues to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s disaster response capabilities through its commitment and expertise.

HM Shah took to X to extend his greetings to the force, and said, “Warm greetings to the personnel of NDRF on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi government’s resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others.”

Every year January 19, India observes NDRF Raising Day, commemorating the anniversary of the formation of the National Disaster Response Force.

Established in 2006 under the Disaster Management Act, the NDRF has remained at the forefront of disaster management in the country, carrying out thousands of rescue, relief and evacuation operations across India.

The NDRF currently comprises 16 battalions of specialised disaster response personnel, strategically deployed at 68 locations nationwide.

These locations are selected based on vulnerability assessments and overall threat levels identified by the agency. The presence of these base camps enables the force to reach disaster-hit areas and affected communities swiftly and efficiently.

The origins of the NDRF can be traced back to a series of devastating natural disasters that India faced between 1990 and 2004.

Recognising the need for a dedicated and professional disaster response mechanism, the government enacted the Disaster Management Act December 26, 2005. Subsequently, the National Disaster Response Force was formally constituted January 19, 2006.

The NDRF’s motto, ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’, reflects its commitment to providing sustained disaster response services under all circumstances. Over the years, the force has lived up to this motto through its courage, discipline and dedication.