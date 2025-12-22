New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth national conference of chief secretaries in the national capital this week, a senior government official said Monday.

The fifth national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from December 26-28, and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told media.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates from states and Union Territories, as well as several Union ministries, are likely to attend the conference.