New Delhi: Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has confirmed that his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well, expressing hope for a comeback during India’s upcoming five-Test series against England, starting January 25.

Despite acknowledging slight stiffness in his ankle, Shami has commenced training sessions, believing he will be ready to rejoin the action in the England series.

“My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that’s fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series,” Shami told Times of India.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was then ruled out of the two Tests.

“We did well in the second Test. Everyone contributed, and our bowling effort was brilliant. Unfortunately, I missed it because of injury, but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully, you can see me back in action against England,” Shami remarked, reflecting his keenness to contribute to the team’s success.

The speedster, on Tuesday, was honored with the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting accolade, expressed gratitude for the recognition. His stellar performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven games, earned him this prestigious award.

India is set to face England in a five-Test series across Hyderabad (Jan 25-29), Visakhapatnam (Feb 2-6), Rajkot (Feb 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27), and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

Shami’s potential return will undoubtedly boost India’s pace attack as Rohit Sharma and Co. aim for success against England in the Test series.

IANS