Rajkot: India pacer Mohammed Shami made his much-awaited comeback as captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field against England in their third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here Tuesday.

Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, was sidelined for more than a year due to an ankle surgery and later faced a setback due to issues with his left knee.

The 34-year-old replaced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who was rested for the contest.

India hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first match in Kolkata by seven wickets and the second in Chennai by two wickets.

England retained their playing XI for this contest.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.