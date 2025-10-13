New Delhi: The scorching Delhi heat proved too much for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who dramatically collapsed from exhaustion during the second session on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Monday. The alarming moment unfolded after Siraj completed a gruelling six-over spell post-lunch, pushing his physical limits in the punishing afternoon sun.

Looking visibly drained, Siraj staggered into the Indian dugout and soon slumped onto a chair, prompting immediate medical attention from the team’s support staff. An ice pack was hastily placed on his head and face to lower his body temperature, while the team’s physiotherapist massaged his feet in an attempt to relax his muscles. The intensity of the moment wasn’t lost on those watching, though former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik lightened the mood by calling it “king-like treatment” on air.

“What we see right now is the fast bowlers being treated like kings after a hard spell. It’s the same case everywhere, by the way. I just need to let viewers know that it’s not just on the ground, off the field, but also in the com box. We’ve got to be careful when you do that with Bish (Ian Bishop, who was also present in the commentary box), though. The ice (needs to be placed) straight on the head to calm him down at times. For Bish and for Siraj,” Karthik said.

The incident highlighted the brutal playing conditions, as temperatures soared and India’s bowlers were made to toil.

Earlier in the day, the West Indies resumed on 173/2 with overnight batters John Campbell and Shai Hope showing great resolve. Campbell converted his 87 into a maiden Test century, becoming the first West Indies opener to score a hundred since March 2023, while Hope followed suit with a ton of his own. The pair put on a commanding 177-run partnership before Jadeja broke the stand.

The visiting side continued to stage a fightback with captain Roston Chase playing a knock of 40 runs before Justin Greaves completed his half-century to post a target of 121 in front of India to complete the series sweep.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets each to bundle out the Windies’ second innings for 390.

West Indies had started Day 4 with a mountain to climb, having been forced to follow on after India declared their first innings at 518/5 and bowled them out for 248, securing a 270-run lead. But the visitors showed grit, and as their lead grew, so did the toll on India’s bowlers, none more visibly than on Siraj.

IANS