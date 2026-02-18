Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday took a swipe at the US and China, alleging that they tend to finish those who come in their way and asserting that India has the solutions to many of the challenges confronting the world.

Addressing a Shodharthi Samvad programme at the Malaviya Auditorium of Lucknow University, the RSS chief said, Western countries spread fundamentalism. Their thinking is to become powerful, live on their own, and abandon the rest, eliminating those who become obstacles. This is what America and China are doing today.

He asserted that solutions to global problems lie in India. Today, India has the answers to the problems facing the world. If we want to become a world leader, we must become powerful in all areas. The world only believes it when truth is backed by power, he said.

Stressing the role of research in nation-building, Bhagwat said, Research plays a major role in changing India’s direction and condition. Truthful information should be brought to light. We will not be able to understand India through ignorance.

He urged researchers to work selflessly for the country. Whatever research you do, do it with excellence, authenticity, with body, mind, and money, and selflessly for the country. There is a lot of negative propaganda about the Sangh Parivar. Researchers should bring out the truth, he said.

On education and health, the RSS chief said, These are basic necessities. They cannot be businesses. Education and health should be accessible to all.

He alleged that Western nations distorted India’s education system. Westerners have messed with education. They replaced our education system and imposed their own, so they could find black Englishmen to do the work. What the British did wrong must be rectified, he said.

Today, globalisation means marketisation, which is dangerous. We talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. That means we consider the entire world as our family. Unless everyone is happy, no one can be happy, he said, adding, Therefore, our lives should be restrained, not consumerist. A life of restraint and sacrifice is in our cultural self-realisation.

On the RSS’s objective, Bhagwat said, The RSS’s mission is to make the country prosperous. Instead of thinking that my family and I are everything, we must think of the entire nation. The RSS cares about the unity and quality of society. If you want to understand the RSS, come inside and see for yourself. The RSS cannot be understood by reading about it. The RSS has only one task: to unite the entire Hindu society. The RSS is not against anyone. The RSS does not seek popularity, influence, or power.

Speaking on religion, he said, The eternal nature of religion is always relevant. Religion is the law by which the universe operates. Not a single speck of dust can be secular. Religion brings happiness to everyone. Religion is applicable in everything we do. Our behaviour changes according to religion, country, and time. Religion tells us that we should live with everyone, not alone.

The RSS chief called for environmental responsibility, saying, We should live our lives with a friendly attitude towards the environment. Actions like planting trees, saving water, and avoiding single-use plastics can all help protect the environment. We should also use modern technology for environmental protection.