New Delhi: Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) ended with a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament after losing in the finals in Sofia, Bulgaria Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze-winner, who advanced to the final courtesy a walkover, lost 1-4 to Italy’s Francesco Maietta in the summit clash.

Earlier, former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) and Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) took the bronze medals after going down in their respective semifinal bouts.

India ended the competition with three medals in all. The tournament featured more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.

PTI