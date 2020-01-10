Mumbai: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has once again set Instagram on fire with her latest pictures on social media. She recently shared a spicy photoshoot for one of India’s leading lifestyle magazines.

The Nazar actress, who is popular for sharing many sexy pictures of herself on social media platforms, posted a set of pictures in which she is seen posing for the cover of FHM Fantasy’s January 2020 edition.

Take a look:

Monalisa is one of the most sought after faces in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also made a name for herself in the Hindi television world by first appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and then spearheading Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actress plays the role of a witch named Mohanna in the show.

A renowned Bhojpuri actress, Monalisa is more popular among her fans for her seductive image. Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Besides starring in more than 80 Bhojpuri movies between 2008 and 2018, Monalisa has also appeared in many Hindi movies.

She married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house 17 January 2017.