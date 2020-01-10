Mumbai: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has once again set Instagram on fire with her latest pictures on social media. She recently shared a spicy photoshoot for one of India’s leading lifestyle magazines.
The Nazar actress, who is popular for sharing many sexy pictures of herself on social media platforms, posted a set of pictures in which she is seen posing for the cover of FHM Fantasy’s January 2020 edition.
"There are a lot of good comedy stories from the UP region that can be adapted for Bollywood and I would love to play a character of a girl next door from UP," says Monalisa.
Monalisa is one of the most sought after faces in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also made a name for herself in the Hindi television world by first appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and then spearheading Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actress plays the role of a witch named Mohanna in the show.
"Languages didn't matter to me since my focus was on polishing my acting skills, and this beautiful journey that I have been on has helped me in achieving this goal," says Monalisa.
A renowned Bhojpuri actress, Monalisa is more popular among her fans for her seductive image. Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Besides starring in more than 80 Bhojpuri movies between 2008 and 2018, Monalisa has also appeared in many Hindi movies.
"I am what I am because of the audience's love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family," says Monalisa.
She married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house 17 January 2017.
"I don't put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure," says Monalisa.
Thank you FHM Fantasy for having Me this month. Couldn't get a better start to 2020! Always hardworking!