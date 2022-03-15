Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 3.94 crore in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case registered against an Odisha Financial Official Nalini Prusty, and her husband Bijaya Ketan Sahoo, an Odisha Administrative Service officer and others for assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered at Vigilance Police Station, Cuttack under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, against Prusty and others.

They were accused of indulging in malpractices and acquiring huge wealths. The accused were in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore.

Investigation by ED revealed that Prusty and Sahoo had invested their ill-gotten income, which was over and above their known source of income, in acquiring various landed properties and bank investments.

“All the investments were done in their name and in the name of Debaki Prusty, mother of Prusty. After lodging the case we had also carried out search operation and seized a few incriminating documents,” said the ED officials.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.