A viral video from Ayodhya is melting hearts online — and no, it’s not your usual tourist clip. It’s a wholesome moment between a woman and a monkey, shared over a cup of tea and a chorus of bhajans.

The clip starts with a seemingly normal scene: a family from Kerala is enjoying their tea break at a local restaurant in Ayodhya. A monkey is casually perched on a lady’s lap — an odd but peaceful sight. But things quickly turn spiritual.

As the woman begins chanting “Hare Ram Hare Ram,” the monkey hops off and climbs onto the table. For a moment, it just stares at her quietly, as if it’s soaking in the vibe. But then comes the magic.

The woman switches to chanting “Jai Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.” That’s when the monkey makes its move — it returns to her lap, hugs her, and starts swaying as if vibing to the rhythm. The woman, visibly moved, cuddles the monkey and continues her chants.

Watch the viral video:

When a family from Kerala visited Ayodhya…. While having tea at a restaurant… pic.twitter.com/eOuV3I6npa — महावीर जैन, ಮಹಾವೀರ ಜೈನ, Mahaveer Jain (@Mahaveer_VJ) June 13, 2025

The internet can’t stop watching this beautiful viral video. Some called it a sign of divine energy. Others were just in awe of the monkey’s calm and affectionate reaction. Either way, it’s not every day that a monkey hugs you mid-bhajan!

No drama. No chaos. Just a peaceful monkey, a woman’s chant, and a lot of spiritual vibes — and that’s exactly why this video went viral.

PNN