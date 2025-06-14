The soft rays of the sun, lush green mountains, and clear blue skies everything seemed picture-perfect in Nepal’s Kuri village. Amid this mesmerizing setting, a girl decided to shoot an Instagram reel. The camera was switched on, music started playing, and she began showcasing her dance moves.

But in the very same frame where the girl hoped to go viral, a horse grazing nearby had its own script in mind.

The girl was dancing happily, confident she was on her way to internet fame. But the horse sensed something was off. Suddenly, it grew agitated, and just as the girl moved a bit backward, the horse charged at her. It pushed her with its back legs, knocking her to the ground.

It seems the horse had made up its mind it would definitely make this girl go viral.

The entire scene was caught on camera. The video was shared by an Instagram account named @official_abhinav and has since garnered millions of views and thousands of likes. The caption reads: “A horse threw down a girl dancing in the garden in Kuri village of Nepal.”

Netizens flooded the comments section with witty reactions:

One user wrote, “Didi will never go near a horse again.” Another joked, “Wow, what a kick! That was fun.” A third commented, “Not just humans, even animals are fed up with these reel queens.”