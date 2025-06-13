Weddings are meant to be full of love, laughter and a little drama. But one viral video has taken the internet by storm for all the wrong or maybe hilarious reasons.

The clip opens with the bride walking up the stairs to the stage. All seems normal until she dismisses the groom’s offering—yep, just brushes it off. As if that wasn’t enough, she gently pushes him back and keeps a distance, leaving the poor guy visibly confused.

But wait, there’s more.

Next, it’s time for the traditional sweet exchange. Instead of feeding her groom, the bride chomps it down herself, with no shame and zero explanation. The groom? Still trying to figure out what’s going on.

Now comes the garland ceremony. The groom plays it safe and puts the garland around the bride. When it’s her turn, she throws it over in such a way that it falls right past him to the ground. The groom ends up picking it up and placing it on himself.

Watch the viral video:

Imagine his condition now after marriage…

Imagine his condition now after marriage…

Poor man..Feeling bad for him 🙂💔

No one knows if the viral video is scripted or real, but social media is buzzing. Memes, sympathy for the groom, and endless jokes have flooded the comment sections. Many netizens are calling him a “poor man,” while others are just enjoying the sheer unpredictability of the bride.

Whatever the story behind it, this viral video has surely made its mark in the internet hall of fame.

