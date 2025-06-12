Ahmedabad: Amid the deadly Air India plane crash, a video is going viral on social media showing a passenger recording from inside the aircraft. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the video is related to the recent crash or if it is an old clip resurfacing online.

Notably, a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which was seen losing altitude rapidly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 p.m.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle,” Air India posted on X.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital.

Facebook live video before Ahmedabad ,Gujrat plane crash 💔#planecrash pic.twitter.com/mO2Yyq9lem — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) June 12, 2025

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles. Some camera crews accessed the crash site and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

“We are acquiring details about the casualties,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.