Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bageerath, was arrested Saturday night in a POCSO case registered against him.

“The accused has been arrested by police,” a senior police official told PTI.

However, Bandi Sanjay said he had asked his son to appear before the police and join the probe.

“Satya Meva Jayate. With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation,” the union minister said in a post on X.

The development came a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath.