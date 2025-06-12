Ahmedabad: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Wednesday afternoon. The flight, AI 171, was bound for London Gatwick.

The aircraft, with 232 passengers and 10 crew members onboard, struggled to gain altitude after takeoff. A viral video shows the plane flying unusually low before slamming into the ground and erupting in a massive fireball.

According to officials, the plane remained airborne for approximately five minutes before it crashed at around 1:38 p.m.

Air India confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying: “Flight AI 171, operating on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route, was involved in an incident today.” Further details are awaited.

According to reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board the aeroplane. He was on his way to meet his daughter, who lives in London.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has been briefed about the Air India crash and has requested a complete passenger manifest from the airline. Senior government officials are closely monitoring the developing situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state home minister, and the Ahmedabad police commissioner. He assured that the central government will extend all necessary assistance.

In the wake of the tragedy, top state officials, including Chief Minister’s Officer MK Das, Urban Development Secretary Ashwini Kumar, and Health Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, have been rushed to the Ahmedabad airport to coordinate emergency response efforts.