Baliapal: The population of monkeys is rapidly increasing in Baliapal block of Balasore district, and so is the damage they cause, leaving local farmers worried owing to significant crop losses. Things have come to such a pass that fear of monkey attacks is discouraging farmers from cultivating crops. After investing substantial time, effort and money, farmers hoped for a profitable harvest, but monkeys have been invading fields, uprooting plants, and destroying standing crops. In addition to the damage to crops, bikers and pedestrians on the roads have also been victims of monkey attacks, with many fearing for their safety.

To address the growing crisis, social worker Koshadhwaj Jena, Odisha Soochna Adhikar Abhijan (OSAA), Baliapal convener Anuj Mahapatra, and Gopal Gangai, along with numerous villagers and farmers Friday morning submitted a petition to the Baliapal tehsildar Saishree Loknath Sethy. The petition, addressed to the District Collector of Balasore, demands the capture and relocation of the monkeys into forests to curb destruction caused by them.

The Collector had been made aware of the issue during a public hearing in Baliapal, but no action has yet been taken. In response, the petition was resubmitted for further consideration. If no steps are taken, farmers and villagers have warned that they will take to the streets in protest in the coming days. Mahapatra has issued a strong call for immediate intervention to resolve the problem.