Bhubaneswar: The state has recorded 4 per cent deficit rainfall till July 23 due to a weak southwest monsoon this season.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, the average normal rainfall of the state is 447.2 mm whereas it has received 4 per cent less rain till Thursday.

As many as nine districts have recorded a deficit rainfall of 20 per cent to 59 per cent. The districts are—Puri (45 per cent), Khurda (38 per cent), Kendrapara (38 per cent), Jajpur (37 per cent), Cuttack (34 per cent), Balasore (31 per cent deficit), Sonepur (24 per cent), Jagatsinghpur (21 per cent) and Bhadrak (20 per cent).

Only two districts – Nuapada and Jharsuguda – have received surplus rainfall of 30 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. All other remaining districts have received normal rainfall so far, the IMD report said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre said southwest monsoon has again become active in state resulting heavy rain in some places during past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh and Angul, Friday. Light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur all over the state, it said.