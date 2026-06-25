Bhubaneswar: After covering all districts of Odisha, southwest monsoon has become more active, raising hopes of increased rainfall across the state. Although many areas have been experiencing hot and dry weather with only scattered showers, the rainfall activity is expected to intensify in the coming days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

According to the weather office, most districts experienced hot conditions Wednesday. Nuapada and Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Anugola recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius and Talacher and Nayagada touched 38 degrees Celsius. Daringbadi recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours, forecasting rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rainfall is likely in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

Due to the weak monsoon conditions over the past few days, several parts of the state have recorded deficient rainfall. However, current weather models indicate that Odisha is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in the coming days.