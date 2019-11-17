Bhubaneswar: The state government has launched additional services under 104 health helpline.

As part of state government’s commitment to provide 24×7 helpline for health related services for all citizens of Odisha under Integrated Patient Transport & Health Helpline Services (IPTHHS), the 104 Health Helpline Service has been operational since October 13, 2015 to collect patient feedback for proper assessment of the service delivery system and process.

Under the service, calls are being made to registered beneficiaries as well as high-risk pregnant women and lactating mothers to provide information, advice and counselling and collect their feedback, sources said.

Now, the government has decided to activate 104 as a public toll free number and expand the scope of 104 health helpline service. Information, advice and counselling on reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent healthcare (RMNCHA+) will be given along with iformation on all health and wellness related schemes and programmes being implemented in the state, they said.

Citizens can get health advice every day from 9 am to 5 pm by doctors available at the call centre. Information for ascertaining the details of various facilities offered by the government like hospitals, blood bank, pharmacies, diagnostic services etc will be provided on that number.

Under the helpline initiative, special calls will be made to high risk pregnant women and counselling services will be provided on family planning, HIV/AIDS, adolescent health and advice on first aid, nutrition and hygiene, maternal and child health care services.