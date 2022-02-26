The Ukrainian Army said early Saturday that it has killed more than 1,000 Russian troops amid heavy fighting in the war-hit country. However, the Russian military hasn’t disclosed the number of casualties yet.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said 25 civilians had been killed and 102 wounded in the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ukraine also claimed that it has destroyed at least 80 tanks, 516 armoured combat vehicles, seven helicopters, 10 aircraft and 20 cruise missiles, while the Russian Ministry of Defence said its soldiers have knocked out 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said Russian troops attacked an army base located on the main Kyiv avenue but the assault was repelled. Russia “attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed”, Ukraine’s army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.