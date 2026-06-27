Baleshwar: More than 20 people were injured after clashes broke out between two groups during a religious procession near Dargah Maidan in Odisha’s Baleshwar late Friday night.

Both groups allegedly hurled stones at each other during the procession, leaving over 20 people injured. The injured were admitted to the Baleshwar District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Personnel from Town Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A heavy police force has been deployed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar to prevent any further unrest.

According to reports, a religious procession was underway when an altercation between two groups escalated into violence. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the clash.

Authorities have stepped up security and taken measures to maintain law and order in the area.