Bant: More than 20 people of Dolapadi and Manguli village of Chhayalasingh block under Bank block in Bhadrak district fell ill late Monday evening after eating the ‘Bada osa prasad’ as part of ‘Kartik Utsav’ functions. They have been admitted to the Agarpada Primary Healthcare Service (PHC). All of them are suffering from loose motion, nausea and are vomiting incessantly said Dr Manoj Pati.

The first to be affected by acute food poisoning were two brothers of Dolapadi village. The disease then slowly affected others. Sources said that the number of people hit by food poisoning is more as many are being treated in private hospitals. However, till the time of filing this report, there has not been any case of death. In fact the conditions of most of the patients are improving.

According to the locals, Bada osa prasad was distributed among the visitors Sunday. The devotees consumed ‘prasad’ and returned home. After their conditions deteriorated through the night, they were admitted to the PHC, Monday.

The district administration has sent a medical team to the PHC to monitor the condition of the patients.

PNN