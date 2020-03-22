Kabul: More than 40 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) were killed in Taliban attacks in the last 48 hours despite the long-awaited peace agreement that the militant group signed last month with the US to reduce violence in the War-torn country, it was reported.

The attacks took place in Zabul, Kapisa and Baghlan provinces, TOLO News said in a report Saturday.

Friday evening, four members of the local police and public uprising forces were killed in a Taliban attack in Kapisa’s Nijrab district.

Districts MPs have said that 10 local police personnel were also killed in the attack.

Kapisa lawmakers also said that Ilyas, a former mujahideen leader, was killed in the attack by the Taliban in Nejrab.

But the government has rejected these figures.

Meanwhile, local officials in the northern province of Baghlan said that at least two local policemen were killed by the Taliban on Friday night after the insurgents attacked their checkpoint.

This attack came a day after at least 17 members of the Afghan army and the police were killed in an assault on a checkpoint, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Afghan government leaders and the US embassy in Kabul and NATO’s representative in Afghanistan condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn Friday’s attack in Zabul & offer our condolences to the brave ANDSF and their families. Afghan security forces honor Afghanistan by their dedication and service. In the midst of a global pandemic and on Nowruz, attacks like these are obscene. Time for peace is now,” the US embassy in Kabul tweeted.

After the US-Taliban peace agreement was signed on February 29 in Doha, the Taliban stopped its attacks against foreign forces but gradually increased armed strikes on Afghan forces, which have continued despite several warnings from the government.

The deal calls for the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners to open the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.

The deadline for the release was March 10.

President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to release 1,500 prisoners, gradually, ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

But the Taliban has opposed this plan leading to a delay in the talks.

IANS