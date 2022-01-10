New Delhi: More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third Covid jab Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) with over 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses being administered Monday (till 7.00pm).

Over 82 lakh doses includes 21,49,200 given to the beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,87,741 so far, the Health Ministry said.

The ‘precaution doses’ are being rolled out as India witnesses massive spike in Covid cases.

According to the health ministry data, 4,91,013 precaution dose have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities Monday.

The same Covid-19 vaccine that has been administered in the previous two doses would be given as the ‘precaution dose’ to these categories of beneficiaries.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.