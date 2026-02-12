Mumbai: Brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca produced a polished performance to script an upset of sorts as debutants Italy thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets to notch their maiden T20 World Cup win Thursday.

Justin struck an unbeaten 60 off 44 balls, while Anthony contributed 62 not out from 32 deliveries, the duo stitching together a match-winning run partnership as Italy overhauled the opponents’ score of 123 in just 12.4 overs.

Earlier, Italy’s spinners delivered a disciplined performance, maintaining tight lines and lengths to dismiss Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs.

Their bowlers, especially spinners Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18), applied the brakes effectively, playing a key role in strangling the opposition.

Nepal, who had come close to stunning England in their previous match before eventually losing by four runs, never quite found momentum. They struggled to score freely and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from building any substantial partnerships.

Brief scores:

Nepal 123 all out in 19.3 overs (Rohit Paudel 23, Aarif Sheikh 27; Ben Manenti 2/9, Crishan Kalugamage 3/18).

Italy 124 for no loss in 12.4 overs (Justin Mosca 60 not out, Anthony Mosca 62 not out).