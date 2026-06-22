Moscow: Moscow shot down dozens of drones in the early hours of Monday, just days after a repeated Ukrainian strike on the city’s oil refinery, while Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least six people, including a boy and his father, authorities said.

Eighty-four drones headed for Moscow were downed in the past 24 hours, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. He said emergency services had been dispatched to the areas where drones were downed but gave no further information. The airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, as well as Zhukovskiy near the Russian capital, had temporarily suspended flights, the aviation watchdog said separately. Ukraine’s military said it struck the Dubna satellite communications centre in the surrounding region.

In total, Russian defence systems downed 301 drones overnight, local newswires said, citing the defence ministry. That tally included Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. The latest raids follow a drone strike that hit Moscow’s sole oil refinery last week, in one of the biggest air attacks on the city since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The drone attack early Monday in Ukraine’s Sumy region killed a 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father and 73-year-old grandmother, regional prosecutors said. Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said the 73-year-old was the mother of the man’s roommate. Russian drone attacks in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight and early Monday killed two people and injured a further seven, Ukraine’s emergency services said. They posted footage of firefighters dousing a building engulfed by flames and a blurred photo of firefighters picking up a board with a body in a black bag