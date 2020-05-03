Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday said the train from Kerala which is bringing stranded Odias from the southern state has most workers from Kandhamal district.

Manoj Mishra, commissioner, rail coordination, said a train carrying Odia workers was on its way from Kerala. “As per the orders of the CM, we were directed to bring back Odias ensuring their dignity and ease. It was started with the assistance from Kerala government and named Operation Subha Yatra,” he said.

The government said 12 teams were constituted for smooth coordination of the programme. It comprised officials from the health and revenue departments, police and others. The officials came in contact with the stranded Odias in Kerala and tried to make the list.

“A priority list was made. They were screened to ensure none of them had come in contact with COVID patients and nor do they have any symptoms. We identified 1150 Odia workers in Kerala,” Mishra said.

All of them were said to be brought to the railway station through buses while ensuring social distancing.

“The Kerala government gave us details of returnees. All 1150 returnees have registered with us. This shows a successful model. These 1150 returnees are from 23 districts of the state and the maximum are from Kandhamal (322 passengers), followed by 283 from Kendrapara and 130 from Ganjam,” Mishra said.

Based on the passengers’ profiles, the government decided it will arrange dropping at two places. “One was Jagannathpur which is close to Berhampur. People from Ganjam, Kandhamal and Malkangiri and others can use this site. The next stoppage was fixed at Khurda Road. The vehicles have been assigned to take them to their quarantine centres,” Mishra said.

When the passengers boarded the train, arrangements were made for meals for two times and 5 litres of drinking water. This successful mode is a guide for the national level operations of this kind, the official said.

On a similar line, a train will leave from Surat Saturday. Most of the passengers of the trains belong to Ganjam. The government will receive them at Jagganathapur.

PNN