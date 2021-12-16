Patna: In a shocking incident, two women set afire a house killing two of their relatives in Patna’s outskirts village Karnpura, police said Thursday.

Both were arrested after being caught by the neighbours, who thrashed them brutally.

The police said the deceased were one Shanti Devi and her son Amrendra Kumar. The accused have been identified as Madhuri Devi and her daughter.

The Naubatpur SHO Deepak Samrat said the incident took place in the wee hours when the victims were asleep. “Madhuri and her daughter locked the door of the house where Shanti Devi and Amrendra Kumar were sleeping and then set it on fire. The victims did shout for help, and the neighbours tried to help but the mother-son duo lost their lives,” he said.

“Angry neighbours nabbed Madhuri and her daughter and brutally beat them. One of the neighbours informed us about the incident. We reached quickly and managed to arrest them after a brief struggle,” the SHO said.

“Shanti’s husband Panna Lal had died a year ago after retiring from Bihar Fire Service. He had purchased some properties in the Kanhauli village and Bihta Sarmera state highway. Recently, Shanti Devi sold a piece of land for Rs 5 lakh. Madhuri Devi was eyeing that money and tried to apply pressure on Shanti several times in the past. As Shanti refused to give the money, she set them on fire and tried to create a scene of fire mishap,” the officer said.

“The accused persons have been booked under the charge of murder and criminal conspiracy. They also tried to confuse the police,” he said.

IANS