Raisuya: Dasi Dehuri, a poverty stricken woman from Talajagara village under Kumundi panchayat of Keonjhar district has appealed the government for financial help to cover her son’s medical expenses who has been living a miserable life owing to his health condition.

According to Dasi, her son Aju left his study after class-V. He is slowly losing his ability to move owing to some unidentified disease.

Even though Dasi tried a variety of Ayurvedic treatment to cure her son, his health has only deteriorated.

Dasi is the sole bread winner for her family. Following the death of her husband owing to an unknown disease, her elder son who worked as a driver, supported the family. However, he too passed away owing to a disease. Dasi’s daughter-in-law left behinf her minor son with the old woman and left for her paternal home. The frail woman had to work as a daily wager to support the disabled son and minor grandson.

That said, she is unable to work given her responsibility to attend to her family members and her own old age. Dasi has appealed the government to provide her with financial help for the treatment of his son.

