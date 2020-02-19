Lefripada: Two persons were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with a pickup van near Bartankela chowk under Lefripada police limits in Sundergarh district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Birendra Nag (40) and his mother Indrabati (60), residents of Barakhai village.

Sources said that the duo was returning home from Ujwalpur panchayat. At Bartanpur Square, they rammed into a pickup van. The impact of the collision was so great that both persons were flung away from their bikes. They both died on the way to the hospital.

On being informed Lefripada PS IIC Birakishore Mallick reached the spot and seized the vehicle. The official initiated an investigation into the matter and sent the bodies for postmortem.

PNN