Aurangabad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl became pregnant after she was allegedly raped by 400 different people, including a policeman, over a period of six months in Beed district of Maharastra.

According to sources, the minor girl’s mother passed away nearly two years ago, following which her father married her off to a man. She stayed at her matrimonial home for over a year before returning to her family, as her father-in-law used to harass her. After a few days, she went to Ambejogai town to look for a job.

In Ambejogai, she was allegedly s*xually assaulted by two people who had promised to give her a job. Thereafter, she was allegedly raped by hundreds of other people, including a police officer. In total, she suffered s*xual abuse by 400 different people, leaving her pregnant.

The survivor is two months pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee’s process to abort the foetus is underway. Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, the police have registered a case. Four people have been placed under arrest and the case is being investigated by the police.

Dombivli gang-rape case

Earlier, a minor girl had alleged that she was gang-raped by the 33 youngsters multiple times at different locations in Dombivli area between January 29 and September 22 this year. In January, one of the accused youths had sexually assaulted the girl and recorded a video of the heinous act. Later, the video was used to blackmail her into having sex with the other accused.

Based on a complaint, a case against the accused under Sections 376, 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.