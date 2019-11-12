Bhawanipatna: Residents of the cut-off areas of Indravati reservoir heaved a sigh of relief after motor boat services were launched in Indravati reservoir, a report said Monday.

This has spread cheer among the residents of the cut-off areas as they consider the motor boat service will relieve them of the fear and anxiety of travelling perilously in country boats and help them reach safely at their destination and on time.

Their dreams came true after Kalahandi MP Basant Kumar Panda and Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari dedicated two motor boats in the service of the villagers of the cut-off areas of the reservoir at Talnagi under T Rampur block November 9.

The two motor boats have been provided by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) on the recommendation of Panda and Dishari.

Inaugurating the motor boat service, Lanjigarh MLA Dishari said the motor boat service will help the residents in joining the mainstream and provide better and safe travel facility in the reservoir.

Earlier, they had to travel dangerously for their destinations in country boats in the absence of motor boat service. The villagers living on the other side of the reservoir had to remain cut-off from the rest of the world due to this reason. The villagers had put their lives at risk while travelling daily in the reservoir to Mahulpatna in country boats to buy provisions like salt, rice and vegetables.

PNN