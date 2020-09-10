Beijing: Nine months since the launch of the first Razr foldable, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has introduced a new Razr 5G foldable phone for the global market.

According to GSMArena. the device will be out sometime this fall in China and select European markets in polished graphite, liquid mercury and blush gold colour options.

In the US it will be offered unlocked at Best Buy, B&H, Amazon, and Motorola’s online store for $1,399. Additionally, T-Mobile and AT&T will sell it too.

On the front of the Razr 5G is a 2.7-inch touchscreen QuickView display while the inside features a 6.2-inch “FlexView” OLED HD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a step up from the Snapdragon 710 in the last model. RAM and storage also see a bump with the device now packing 8GB RAM and 256GB of flash storage compared to a relatively modest 6GB RAM and 128GB storage of its predecessor.

The device houses an upgraded 48MP sensor as the main camera. The camera module features OIS along with a ToF sensor for advanced laser autofocus. The front camera also sees an upgrade from 5MP to 20MP.

The foldable smartphone packs a 2,800mAh battery and charges via a 15W charger that comes inside the box.