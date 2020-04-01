New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola Tuesday announced that it is delaying the April 2 sale of foldable flagship Moto Razr to April 15 in India due to the nationwide lockdown.

Motorola unveiled Razr (2019) March 16 in India, at a price of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

“Keeping national interest on top, we are abiding the government rules and want our e-commerce partners to deliver essential commodities at the moment,” the company said in a statement.

The 2.7-inch OLED ‘Quick View’ interactive display on the outside of the device will keep you connected.

The phone, when open, gives 6.2-inch ‘Flex View’ display with 21:9 ‘CinemaVision’ aspect ratio — the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

The device has 16 MP dual use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed.

It houses ‘Night Vision’ mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark.

Equipped with stock Android 9 Pie software and ‘Moto Experiences’ that our fans know and love, moto razr delivers a bloatware-free, ad-free smartphone experience.