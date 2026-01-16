Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the major upgradation and modernisation of the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar Thursday. This aims to create a world-class facility with enhanced astronomy education and new science centers across Odisha, benefiting the Students and the public. The MoU was signed between the Department of Science & Technology and Birla Industrial & Technology Museum (BITM), Kolkata, a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under Ministry of Culture today at Lok Seva Bhawan.

This was signed between the Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium and the Director, BITM in the presence of Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Chithra Arumugam, Additional Chief Secretary of Science and Technology Department. Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, under the Department of Science and Technology, plays a pivotal role for popularising science, astronomy, astrophysics and space science in general.

Named after the legendary astronomer of Odisha, Maha Mahopadhyay Chandrasekhar Singh Harichandan Mahapatra Samanta, popularly known as Pathani Samanta, it was dedicated to the public 8th January 1990. Since its inauguration, the planetarium has increased its activities manifold and has enhanced scientific curiosity across the state. Presently, Pathani Samanta Planetarium presents shows in three different languages like Odia, English and Hindi, daily except Mondays. Principal Secretary of Finance Department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, MD of IDCO D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy, Special Secretary of Planning and Convergence Debendra Kumar Jena, Additional Secretary of Science & Technology Sibani Mohanty were also present in the event.