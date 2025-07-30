Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA) and Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) to strengthen the infrastructure facilities at IMA here Tuesday.

The agreement was signed between IMA director Josabanta Jena and OCCL general manager Pratap Chandra Chaudhury in the presence of Science & Technology (S&T) Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 26.05 crore for the construction of a new library building, staff quarters for faculties, an additional floor on the hostel and on the academic block in the institute.

The construction by OCCL will be completed within two years.

