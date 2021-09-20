Sambalpur: Senior manager of the Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) in Sambalpur landed in Vigilance net Monday morning for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The official was identified as Ranjan Kumar Danga.

Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids on his houses located at different places, acting on allegations that the senior manager Danga has accumulated properties by adopting unfair means.

The anti-corruption squad has also scrutinised a number of important documents, including bank passbooks and official papers. During thorough search, the officials found a bundle of legal tenders of Rs 500 denomination. Total valuation of the seized properties can only be ascertained after the raids are over, a Vigilance official said.

Meanwhile, the OCCL senior manager has refuted allegations leveled against him saying that he built the houses on loan and has been paying income tax while being in service for more than 20 years.

PNN