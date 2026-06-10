Baripada: Mayurbhanj district administration has declared the places that President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit as “no drone zone and no flying zone” in view of the security measures for the VVIPs, an official order said Wednesday.

Murmu will arrive at Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district June 19, and Modi will reach the town on the next day. Both the leaders will attend the second anniversary events of the state’s BJP government to be organised at Rairangpur, the native town of Murmu.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, the collector said, “… as a security measure, during the visit of the President, all the places of visit/function sites/venues are declared as no drone zone/no flying zone. It is requested to install proper display/signage at all the places of visit and function sites to strictly prohibit the use of drone cameras by any media personnel and others near the vicinity of the VVIP during the VVIP programme.”

“This order should be treated as VVIP urgent, and appropriate action against the defaulters shall be taken,” it said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the authorities to ensure security arrangements at the venue, facilities for the general public attending the meeting, and adequate parking arrangements.

Earlier in a message to Mayurbhanj SP, the Odisha DGP has said appropriate action should be taken against defaulters. The SP will ensure that no flying zone norms are maintained in letter and spirit, official sources said.

The state administration has geared up its preparation for the mega event, as this is the first time that the President and Prime Minister will attend a function together in the state.

According to officials, both the President and PM are scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several important projects for Odisha at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

PTI