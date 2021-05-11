Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy has won hearts of audiences with her performances in television serials. She is also quite active on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos of hers. As expected, Mouni’s pictures left everyone awestruck.

Mouni’s Instagram platform is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots as well. Mouni is an avid reader and shares with her fans the books she reads. Her family also frequently makes it to her Instagram feed.

While sharing the photos she captioned it, “Some white greens & blues for your timeline…Throwback to happier times”. In these pictures, the actress is seen posing near swimming pool in white dress.

On work front, the actress will be seen Brahmastra. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni’s career zoomed off after her performance in the mythological serial Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. She played the character of ‘Sati’ in the serial. Following that, she was widely loved for her performance in the supernatural mythological thriller Naagin 4. She has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. Some of her popular movies are Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.