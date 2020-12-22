Mumbai: Mouni Roy has achieved considerable success in a very short time. She started her career with the small screen and now she has made her mark on the big screen too. Mouni also remains in the headlines for some reason or the other due to her style statement. And now she has grabbed eyeballs for her new photoshoot.

The bikini clad has shared photos in a pink dress, in which she is looking gorgeous. In different poses, every style of Mouni is praiseworthy. The pictures have been shared by the actress on her Instagram account, which has now gone viral.

Mouni Roy’s tremendous fan following can be guessed by the fact that shortly after sharing the photo, her pictures went viral and within a few hours it has garnered more than 3 lakh likes.

While sharing the series of photos she wrote, “Don’t steal my food!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In another photo, she wrote “Counting days to….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the professional front, the actress recently appeared in a series called London Confidential in which the audience praised her work. She was shot to fame from Naagin serial and later she turned to Hindi film industry. In 2018, she entered films with Reema Kagti’s sports film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, being nominated for the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award, and made her singing debut with the remake single Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. In 2019, Roy appeared in two films, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. Roy will be next seen in Brahmāstra, which is a superhero-trilogy where she will essay the main antagonist.