Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy’s new vacation pictures are sure a joy to watch for her fans.

Mouni is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location but the actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can’t get enough of her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8g4B_2JZ6G/

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed Mogul, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

In the pictures Mouni shows her passion for the sea and water. After flaunting her bareback, the actress reveals that she is a water baby in her latest Insta pictures. She can be seen wearing a colourful monokini while sitting on a Unicorn pool float in an infinity pool with an ocean view! In the next post, Mouni was clicked sitting on a water swing! She captioned the post, “On one percent land 99 percent water.”

See links

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8gHzu6pyTR/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8g6OTyJuaa/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eCstCJ_w7/

Mouni was last seen in Made in China which also starred Rajkummar Rao. But forget all that, it’s her pictures that are doing all the talking now.

Agencies

