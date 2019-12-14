Mumbai: Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter has passed away.

Moushumi’s elder daughter Payal Mukherjee passed away Friday after battling prolonged illness. She was 45.

Payal had type 1 diabetes and was undergoing treatment since a long time. She was reportedly in coma since last year.

Payal tied the knot with businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010. Last year, Moushumi Chatterjee and her husband had a legal battle with her daughter’s in-laws accusing them of showing negligence towards Payal and not letting the actress meet her daughter.

Payal has earlier worked with a popular television channel and has reportedly produced a television serial independently.

The veteran actress who has been active in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Piku in 2015.

Her younger daughter Megha has appeared in a few films. She was seen in films such as Himesh Reshammiya’s 2009 release. Radio and the Bengali film, Bhalobashar Onek Naam.