Sonepur: Goods worth lakhs were gutted as a moving truck on which it was loaded caught fire near Singhijuba under Binika police limits in Subarnapur district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

However, the truck driver and the helper escaped unhurt. The cabin of the truck was completely damaged in the fire.

The truck was loaded with more than hundreds of cement packets and was on its way from Bolangir from Rajgangpur. When the truck was passing near Singhijuba , the goods caught fire.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“The goods caught fire due to some short-circuit and the fire engulfed the entire vehicle. However, the driver and the helper stopped the truck and escaped from the cabin,” the fire personnel said.

Subarnapur police have registered a non-cognisable offence and started investigation.

