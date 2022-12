Damoh (MP): Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested Tuesday morning for his controversial `be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution’ remark about the prime minister.

He was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town of the state’s Damoh district, an official said.

“A police team went to his house around 5.30 am to inform him about the arrest. They took him to Pawai (in Panna district) around 7 am,” Hata sub-divisional officer of police Virendra Bahadur Singh told PTI.

In a video that surfaced on social media Monday morning, Pateria could be heard telling Congress workers at a meeting in Pawai, “Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him…..Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him.”

Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria incites people to kill PM Modi – earlier too Cong leaders spoke about death of PM Modi (Sheikh Hussain) But now a death threat! After “Aukat dikha denge” “Raavan” this is Rahul Gandhi’s Pyaar ki Rajniti? Will they act on him? No! pic.twitter.com/wH6LSi63g2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 12, 2022

Subsequently, a First Information Report was registered against him.