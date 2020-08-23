In a surprising turn of events, few fans of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were involved in a scuffle in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. And the scuffle reached such a point that one of the fans was dragged to a nearby sugarcane field and was beaten.

It all started with an argument between the two sets of the fans over cricket hoardings. After MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last week, his fans erected his hoarding in Kurundwad town of Kolhapur district.

And when Rohit Sharma was bestowed with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Friday, his fans did the same. But the hoardings of the star cricketers in close proximity led to a squabble between their fans. The squabble soon escalated when one of the fans tore down the hoarding having Rohit Sharma’s photo.

Seeing that, one Rohit Sharma fan started abusing others before the MS Dhoni fans took him to a nearby sugarcane field and beat him. The police has not received any official complaint but has taken action. A report in ABP Majha quoted Chandrakant Nirvade, Inspector of Police, Kurundwad as saying that the hoardings have been removed.

Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will lock horns soon next month when the IPL gets underway. The thirteenth edition of the tournament will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 10. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit-led Mumbai Indians are likely to take on each other in the first game of the season.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final of the last season to win a record fourth IPL title. Both Dhoni and Rohit have not played for quite some time. While Rohit’s last appearance came during the T20I series in New Zealand at the start of the year, Dhoni has not played since last year’s World Cup.