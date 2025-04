Chennai: Chennai Super Kings were dealt a severe blow Thursday as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL due to an elbow injury, a development that has brought back Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the leadership role.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain,” Fleming told mediapersons Thursday.

Gaikwad sustained the blow when he was hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer.

PTI