New Delhi: Fans have not been able to see M.S. Dhoni return to professional cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to all forms of cricket throughout the country.

Dhoni’s makeup artist Sapna Bhavnani seems to be feeling the same as the fans of the former Indian captain and thus, she posted an old video of his daughter Ziva helping out in applying some makeup on Dhoni.

“This has to be the cutest non makeup #makeuptutorial ever! I don’t think I will have a job left very soon! @mahi7781 miss you dost!” she said in her caption to the video.

The 38-year-old has not played professional cricket since the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in July 2019. He was scheduled to return to the cricketing fold — and possibly stake a claim in the Indian team that was to travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup later in the year — by playing with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India has led to the start of the tournament being postponed to April 15. The new date itself is under doubt with a number of sporting tournaments around the world scheduled for April and later in the year getting postponed or cancelled.

IANS