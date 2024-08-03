Bhubaneswar: ExWHO chief scientist and chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Soumya Swaminathan, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here, recently and discussed about introducing modern science and technology to improve the livelihood of farming communities. Earlier, she also paid a courtesy call to Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at his office and invited Deo to attend a two-day international conference on hungerfree world, to be held at Chennai August 7 and 8. At the meeting, Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Director Prem Chandra Chaudhary and other senior officers were present. Swaminathan proposed to develop the Biju Patnaik Tribal Agrobiodiversity Centre at Jeypore in Koraput district into an international training centre for farmers.